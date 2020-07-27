AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and Mohawk Council of Akwesasne have confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Akwesasne community.
The two cases are being reported by the Tribe’s Health Services and are in addition to the eight cases announced last week. The new cases make a cumulative total of 10 active cases reported since July 20 and 14 total cases reported in Akwesasne since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with four resolved.
Contact tracing revealed the two new cases are not related to the cluster from last week and were not contracted in the community.
Last week, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe and the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne renewed its emergency protocols and restrictions Friday.
To prevent continued spread of the virus in the community, the tribe’s Emergency Operations Center extended five pandemic guidelines until further notice.
A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily, with the exception of anyone performing essential services. All businesses must close at the 11 p.m. curfew, and all outdoor gatherings must be reduced to 25 people or less, while social distancing. Off-premises alcohol sales must end at 8 p.m., and on-premises alcohol sales continue to be prohibited during the tribe’s state of emergency, initially declared March 16.
At least four of the cases last week were linked to community members having a river outing with an asymptomatic non-resident on July 10, the tribe’s Health Services reports. The outing entailed a pontoon ride and camp parties with the non-resident, who subsequently transmitted the virus to a young Akwesasne community member.
“The initial transmission from an asymptomatic non-resident is an example of not exercising social distancing or wearing a mask in social situations,” the Tribe said in a statement earlier this week. “Since that transmission, three subsequent community transmissions have taken place, with a child contracting the virus and transmitting it to older family members. It is an example that we are all susceptible to the virus regardless of age.”
Community members experiencing symptoms of sustained fever, coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call the Tribe’s Medical Clinic at 518-358-3141, ext. 7130, or MCA Community Health at 613-575-2341, ext. 3220. For an emergency matter or to acquire essential items, call the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center at 518-320-0019 or MCA’s EOC at 613-575-5005 or 613-575-2331.
