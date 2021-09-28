OGDENSBURG — Two proposals have been submitted to the city of Ogdensburg for possible development of the former Diamond National site, and a recommendation is expected to be presented to the City Council at its next meeting in October.
Andrea Smith, director of Planning and Development, told councilors Monday night that two developers have returned requests for proposals for the property, which is two parcels at 1 and 2 Madison Ave. and is just over 24 acres in size. The two developers were not named.
“It is very exciting; we are happy to get the response we did,” Ms. Smith told councilors, adding she was “very encouraged by their response.”
The city took possession of the Diamond National property, which used to be a paper mill, in 1992. Almost $3 million has been spent on cleanup, with most of that cost covered by funds from the state’s Environmental Restoration Program.
The request for proposals was released to the public on July 12, and was sent to 25 developers who had requested it. A consultant, Vita Nuova, is assisting the city with the process of trying to find a developer for the property.
“Vita Nuova reached out to developers; over 150 calls were made following up, answering questions and providing additional information regarding the RFP and the Diamond National site,” Ms. Smith said.
The city will now review the submitted RFPs and seek more information from the two developers, according to Ms. Smith.
“The city right now is in the process of reviewing those proposals in detail with both amongst management staff as well as assistance from the consultants,” Ms. Smith said. “We have reached out to both of the proposers and asked for additional information and requested detailed meetings with them in early October. It is our intention to bring back a set of recommendations to City Council at the Oct. 12 meeting.”
According to the website created to help market the Diamond and Shade Roller sites at ogdensburgwaterfront.com, the Diamond site is a remediated brownfield owned by the city. All remediation work necessary for redevelopment is complete and an environmental easement and Site Management Plan have been put in place.
Allowable uses for the property are industrial, commercial or restricted-residential uses, and it is currently zoned as a Residential/Business Mixed Use (R/B) District with additional flexibility provided through the city’s Planned Development District, according to the website.
