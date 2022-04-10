According to a Facebook post by the daughter of Fred Moat, he has been located.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a 72-year-old man who suffers from dimentia. He was last seen about 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of the Montague Inn while participating in this weekend’s SNIRT run.
Fred Moat is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, has white hair and walks like he has back pain, according to the sheriff’s department.
He was last seen wearing a Florescent green jacket and he may be heading to the Highmarket area. He was riding a 2020 Polaris Razor, white and black, with a stuffed tiger on the roll cage
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 315-376-3511.
