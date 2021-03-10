CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, March 11 from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Gouverneur Community Center 4673 Route 58, and on Friday, March 12 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Golden Dome in Ogdensburg, 1100 State St., for individuals in the following eligible groups:
1. Priority Group 1b essential workers
2. Individuals with underlying health conditions
3. Age 60 and over
Details, eligibility, and the registration links can be found in the links below:
Gouverneur Community Center, March 11 http://wdt.me/WrnXaq
Ogdensburg Golden Dome, March 12 http://wdt.me/mwcrwX
