MASSENA - The Potsdam Central boys hockey team kept its hopes of earning the top seed for the upcoming Section 10 Division I playoffs alive by rallying to down Massena Central 4-3 in overtime at the Massena Arena Saturday afternoon.
With the dramatic victory, the Sandstoners improved to 4-3-1 in the NAC Division standings while the Red Raiders slipped to 6-2-1 atop the late-season standings. Heading into the final week of the regular season, Potsdam now sits four points behind Massena. The Sandstoners, however, still have two games left, at home to the Islanders this evening and then on Friday against Canton Central back at Pine Street Arena, while the Red Raiders can clinch the NAC regular season title and the top seed for the playoffs with a win in their finale tonight against Division II co-leading Norwood-Norfolk at Dominic Zappia Arena. Should Potsdam close with two wins and Massena fall to N-N, the teams would be tied atop the Division I standings with 13 points each but the Sandstoners would earn the top seed by virtue of having swept the regular season series.
With help from linemates Romano Sergi and Bryan Jones, junior Will Varney emerged as the offensive hero in Saturday’s win which saw Potsdam overcome a last-minute letdown in the second period that saw Massena used two quick tallies to take a 3-2 lead into the third.
The Red Raiders opened the scoring with 1:08 left in the first period when Ryan Letham converted off an assist from Connor Terry.
Varney tied the game 3:17 into the second assisted by Jones and Sergi then gave the Sandstoners their first lead with an unassisted goal five minutes later. Mikey Kuhn pulled Massena even when he broke through for an unassisted goal with 42 seconds left in the period. Terry put the Red Raiders back on top just 30 seconds later by finishing off a play set up by Letham and Zack Barney.
The Massena lead held until Varney completed his hattrick at the 9:21 mark of the third period assisted once again by Sergi and Jones. Varney then capped the Potsdam comeback 2:19 into the five-minute overtimes on a play set up by Jones.
Senior Cole Eakins turned aside 39 shots in the winning effort while sophomore Ben Rogers made 37 saves for the Red Raiders.
FA RALLIES PAST SALMON RIVER
In an NAC Division II game played Monday night at Tom Cavanaugh Arena in Fort Covington, host Salmon River built a 3-1 lead through the first period before Franklin Academy regrouped to come away with a 4-3 win.
The Shamrocks got on the board just 3:05 into the game when Tim Cook struck for an unassisted goal but Mitchell Miletich finished off an assist from Seth Lockwood at the 7:21 mark. Salmon River then connected for two straight goals by Alex Oakes off an assist from Connor Lewis at 9:39, and Jared Showen on a play set up by Ethan Moulton and Connor Dishaw with 2:11 left in the opening frame.
The Huskies battled back to tie the game with two unanswered goals in the second as Aadam Fakir connected from Jacob Harning at 4:14 and Trent King struck for the equalizer from Eli Race and Nolan Wood at the 9:54 mark.
King then tallied the game-winner with 4:11 left in regulation assisted by Fakir and Wood.
Jeremiah Scharf made 10 saves in the first period before giving way to Carson Roy, who wound up blocking the 21 shots he faced over the final two frames. Ryan Oakes recorded 18 saves working the Salmon River crease.
The Shamrocks (9-10, 6-6), who had settled into the third seed for the upcoming Division II playoffs, close out their regular season at home to Canton on Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. while the Huskies (5-10-4, 4-6-2), who clinched the fourth seed with the win, host the Islanders on Friday at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY GAMES
The NAC Division II hockey race grew that much tighter on Friday as Norwood-Norfolk Central dropped a 6-5 overtime decision on the road to the Islanders and OFA skated to a 4-1 win on the road over Canton Central.
The combination of the Icemen’s loss and Blue Devils’ win has created a tie top the division with both teams standing at 8-4 against NAC rivals heading into the final week of the regular season.
Islanders 6, N-N 5 (OT): At Cerow Park in Clayton, N-N built a 4-1 lead midway through the second period and were ahead 5-3 early in the third before the Islanders (5-13, 3-0) battled back to earn the win.
Reed Gravlin tallied three goals for N-N. Bobby Voss fashioned a goal and three assists while Cade VanBuren struck for the fifth Icemen goal 2:23 into the third period. Jude Lauzon contributed a solo helper in the losing effort.
Mason Aubertine led the Islanders with four goals and heled set up the other two by Trent Barnes and the game-winner with 49 seconds left in the five-minute overtime by Chris Wetterhan. Barnes and Wetterhan both had solo helpers along with Hunter Garnsey while Reese Grey helped set up five of the six goals.
Clayton Hall turned aside 41 shots working the crease for the win while Thomas Cafarella made 27 saves for N-N.
The Icemen are now slated to host NAC Division I leading Massena this evening at Dominic Zappia Arena in Norfolk starting at 7 p.m.
OFA 4, Canton 1: In the lone other NAC boys hockey matchup at the Canton Pavilion, the teams traded power play goals in the first period before the Blue Devils (13-5-1, 8-4) broke away for the key late-season road win.
Karson LaRose, Kaleb Spears, Drew Costello and Nolan O’Donnell struck for the goals in the winning effort. Marc Barr logged a pair of assists and Kelson Hooper made 21 saves.
Rhett Palmer finished off a play set up by Connor Snell and Peter Coakley to account for the Golden Bears goal. Hayden Todd made 17 saves in the losing cause.
Both teams are back in action against NAC rivals on the road this evening with OFA traveling to Brasher Falls to take on Division II rival St. Lawrence Central at the Tri-Town Arena starting at 7 p.m. while Canton (3-13-1, 3-4-1) heads to Fort Covington to take on Salmon River at Tom Cavanaugh Arena starting at 6:30 p.m.
