Some of music’s top stars will come together in harmony for a special concert in support of COVID-19 vaccines.
Selena Gomez is set to host “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” with the Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R., J Balvin and Eddie Vedder slated to perform, organizers announced Tuesday.
The event, which will air May 8 across numerous networks and platforms, is being put together by the advocacy group Global Citizen.
Organizers hope the concert will “inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere,” a press release says.
Networks that will broadcast the concert — which is being taped at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers — include CBS and ABC at 8 p.m.
The event will also stream on ABC News Live, iHeartRadio and YouTube. Fox, meanwhile, will air the event at 11 p.m. that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.