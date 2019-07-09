HARRISVILLE — About 47 years after he should have graduated with his class, a local veteran received his diploma.
William G. Middlestate Sr. left high school to enlist in the Army.
According to information read at the Harrisville Central High School graduation ceremony June 28, “He felt that it was his duty to fight for his country.”
He enlisted the day after his 17th birthday in 1962. Mr. Middlestate served in Germany during the Vietnam War until 1965 and was honorably discharged Dec. 31, 1967.
After his discharge, he joined the Army National Guard, serving from 1977 to 1985, stationed at Fort Drum. He served in several units and earned the rank of sergeant. During his time in the guard, he earned his general equivalency diploma in 1983 while also working at the New York Air Brake Corporation in Watertown. He was a foundry man for 23 years and for five and a half years was a union representative. After developing Parkinson’s Disease, he took a disability retirement from the Air Brake in 1991.
Mr. Middlestate and his wife, Margaret, celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary July 1. The couple has four children, Trena Middlestate, Carrie Hooley and Brenda Leonard, all of Harrisville, and William G. Middlestate Jr. of North Carolina, along with two granddaughters and a grandson.
Mr. Middlestate’s granddaughter Ellen M. Leonard, a 2019 graduate of Harrisville Central School, presented her grandfather with his diploma, while he received a standing ovation from the audience.
After the ceremony, when it was time for photos of the grandfather-granddaughter graduates, Mr. Middlestate was reluctant to release his diploma to have it taken from the envelope.
Gripping the envelope holding the diploma in a padded case, Mr. Middlestate declared, “I worked my butt off for this.”
“He was very excited to receive his diploma,” said his daughter Ms. Middlestate. “He was very happy, he always wanted to graduate and getting the diploma was an added bonus.”
She also expressed thanks to the school administration for facilitating the diploma presentation.
Prior to his disability, he belonged to the Moose Horn Hunting Club in Harrisville and is a member of the Watertown American Legion Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.