Boonville Elementary invites military veterans to an assembly and reception in recognition of Veterans Day.
The assembly will start at 9 a.m. Friday, with access to the gymnasium starting at 8:45 a.m. Handicapped access will be available through the district office doors on the back side of the building.
The Veterans Day ceremony will be conducted by a combined color guard from the Charles J. Love, DSC Post 406 American Legion; the Harland J. Hennessey Post 5538, Veterans of Foreign Wars; and the Tun Tavern Leathernecks Marine Corps League Detachment 961.
Lt. Col. (Retired) Cathy Duncan, Air Force, will be the guest speaker. The fifth-grade chorus will sing patriotic songs and Breanna Stiefvater will perform taps.
Veterans are asked to make reservations by calling 315-942-9200, ext. 1501.
Three local veterans organizations will team up to hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at Lowville Veterans Park, Parkway Drive. The ceremony will include a brief speech and full military honors, a gun salute and the playing of taps.
Following Monday’s public ceremony, which takes about 15 minutes, the Lowville American Legion, 5383 Dayan St., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912, 7784 W. State St., and Marine Corps League, 7429 state Route 12, will offer refreshments.
Tours of the American Legion Museum will also be available. The VFW Auxiliary will show the movie, “The Great Escape,” starring Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough, Charles Bronson and James Coburn at 1 p.m. Popcorn and other snacks will be served during the movie. Chili, corn bread, Italian bread and dessert will be served following the movie.
The event is free, but any donations received will be sent to the VFW National Home for Children.
Members of the American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 and Dionne-Rumble Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 will conduct a brief ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at Memorial Park, State Street.
Following the ceremony, refreshments will be served at the legion and at the VFW, 668 West End Ave.
The Beaver River Memorial American Legion Post 1663 will conduct a memorial ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the Croghan Recreation Park, 9578 Park Drive. The short ceremony will be followed by lunch at the post, 9833 Main St., Croghan.
