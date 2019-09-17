VFW Post remembers 911

Lewis County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912, Lowville, held a ceremony Sept. 11 in remembrance of the terrorist attack on that date in 2001. In attendance were members of the post and its auxiliary along with members of Lewis County Search and Rescue and Lowville Police Department. Post member Jeff Norton raised and lowered the flag in front of the post as Elsie Kieffer and Randa Ortlieb, auxiliary president, read passages.