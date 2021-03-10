MALONE — The Malone Village Board of Trustees talked taxi cab fares with a local livery service, Monday evening, continuing the discussion at a village workshop Wednesday morning.
At the workshop meeting, trustees decided to reach out to neighboring communities prior to making a decision on raising rates for the taxi cab service.
“I think what we need to do is reach out to some other municipalities and see the going rates, we don’t want to price our community out,” Mayor Andrea Dumas said, “I think what we need to do is kind of weigh out around the multiple counties, see where everybody is at and bring it back to the table.”
Trustee Norman Bonner echoed Dumas’ concerns about the impacts of increased fares on older members of the community.
“My biggest concern is the seniors,” Bonner said, “I understand and sympathize, and am not against an increase but I thought a $3 increase might hit the seniors extraordinarily hard.”
Dumas said the village cannot raise taxi fares without a public hearing.
“We cannot amend a local law without a public hearing,” Dumas said, “We cannot make the change ourselves, we have to hold a public hearing because it was already a local law.”
Under the village’s code governing taxi cabs, the rate of transportation of a passenger within the village shall not be more than $5 with passengers under the age of 12 not subject to fare charges.
The village’s code permits trustees to change fares following a resolution from the board.
Trustee Archie McKee said one way to help with revenue could be charging something for children.
“I don’t think it is the adults, I think the issue is more the number of children and the amount of groceries,” McKee said, “I think if we address those areas maybe one child free and then a rate for the second, and third child, or a small fee for hauling groceries because that takes up space.”
Dumas said she understands insurance prices and gas has gone up, and vehicle maintenance is an ongoing cost.
“I understand they have got a business and they do have to make ends meet,” Dumas said, “But we also need to be very cautious because we are a financially insecure residence, we have a lot of residents that live pay check to pay check and a lot of residents who might go to the grocery store once a month to buy their groceries.”
Dumas said she appreciates that the village has a taxi cab service that residents can utilize.
“We want to work with them but we have to make sure we are being reasonable to the other residents too,” Dumas said.
Dumas said the matter would be on the village’s workshop agenda for next Wednesday.
Kenneth and Leslie Payne, representing Central Line Taxi Co., appeared before the board on Monday to request an increase in fare limits, citing the rising cost of gas and cost of vehicle repairs, according to a letter to the village, which requested fares be raised from $5 to $8.
“I know that with $5, the way we are doing it, we really aren’t making any money with the insurance and everything we are paying out,” Leslie Payne said, “When we did our taxes and stuff with all the expenses we have we just aren’t making any money.”
Kenneth Payne echoed Leslie Payne’s comments.
“If we weren’t retired and we had to live off this we’d have to shut our doors, there would be no way around it,” Kenneth Payne said.
McKee asked what type of vehicles the company used.
According to Leslie Payne, their taxis are two minivans, a Dodge Caravan and a Chrysler Pacific.
Leslie Payne said the company is the village’s only taxi service, responding to a question from McKee.
McKee asked if the company was limited to transporting clients within the village.
Dumas said they do transport people outside the village but a different fee structure is in place.
According to Leslie Payne, the cost is on a per mile basis outside of the village.
Trustee Matthew Boyea asked about how many calls the taxi cab gets on an average basis.
“I’d say we probably get maybe two to three calls per hour,” Leslie Payne said, “Sometimes we go two hours without a call.”
