BRASHER FALLS - Villnave Construction and Dow Electric kept pace with each other atop the Northern New York Box Lacrosse High School Division standings with hard-fought wins Wednesday night at the Tri-Town Community Center.
The Elementary Division matchup finished with Massena Savings and Loan and Town Line Market battling to a 23-23 tie.
Nightly Powerade Player of the Game awards presented at the end of each game are sponsored by the WB Goodnow Agency.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Villnave Construction 11, Alpine Seed 10: In the first High School Division game of the night, Collin Sirles was cited as Player of the Game in the winning effort after producing two goals and an assist as Villnave Construction built a 6-2 halftime lead then held off a late charge by Alpine Seed to improve to 4-1. Ryan Letham struck for three goals while Dan Mahoney tallied two goals and two assists.
For Alpine Seed (1-4), first-year goaltender Michael Moore, who turned away eight of the shots he faced in his lone game of the night, was selected Player of the Game. Chase Cameron anchored the offensive effort with three goals and an assist. Carson Roberts netted two goals and Drew Smutz recorded an assist in his league debut.
Dow Electric 13, Twin Pines Quick Stop 9: Mason Frary connected for a pair of goals as Player of the Game for Dow Electric (4-1). Jayden Ashley fashioned three goals. CJ Cox chipped in two goals and an assist.
Kadin McGaheran generated a goal and assist to earn Player of the Game status for Twin Pines Quick Stop (1-4). Nick Morrell led the offense with four goals and an assist. Quinn McGaheran contributed a solo goal.
Cash Feeley made 34 saves and logged an assist tending goal through the two High School Division games while Ashton Adams posted 30 stops and an assist as well.
ELEMENTARY DIVISION
Massena Savings and Loan 23, Town Line Market 23: AJ Saber broke through for eight goals in being named Player of the Game for Massena Savings and Loan (2-1-2). Brodee Desrosiers (1 assist) and Kane Smith finished with five goals apiece.
Wyatt Zender stood tall defensively in gaining Player of the Game status for Town Line Market (1-2-2). Alphonse Domino led the way offensively with six goals followed by Easton Smith with five. Olin Smith tied the game with 20 seconds left.
-------
MONDAY GAMES
Elementary Division - Massena Savings and Loan vs. Town Line Market 5:30 p.m.; High School Division - Dow Electric vs. Alpine Seed 6:45 p.m., Villnave Construction vs. Twin Pines Quick Stop 8 p.m.
--------
STANDINGS
Dow 4-1, Villnave 4-1, Alpine Seed 1-4, Twin Pines 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.