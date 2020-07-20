BRASHER FALLS - Villnave Construction downed Alpine Seed and Dow Electric outscored Twin Pines Quick Stop on the second night of the 2020 Northern New York Box Lacrosse season at the Tri-Town Community Center on Monday.
The Elementary Division matchup saw Massena Savings and Loan battle Town Line Market to a 15-15 tie.
The WB Goodnow Agency sponsors nightly Powerade Player of the Game awards.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
Villnave Constuction 11, Alpine Seed 8: Daniel Mahoney generated four goals and three assists as Player of the Game in the winning effort. Kamden Couglin (1 assist) and Ryan Letham contributed three goals apiece.
For Alpine Seed, Player of the Game Matt Phippen tallied a hattrick while Zack Dumers logged a goal and assist.
Dow Electric 12, Twin Pines Quick Stop 8: CJ Cox produced two goals in gaining Player of the Game status for Dow Electric. Jayden Ashley connected for three goals and three assists while Damien Ashley scored twice and Merrick Frary chipped in a goal and assist as Dow moved into the early-season lead in the standings with a second straight win.
Nick Morrell netted three goals as Player of the Game for Twin Pines Quick Stop. Noah Adams added two goals and an assist and Xavier Shattuck finished with a goal and assist.
Both newtminders were busy at both ends of the floor through the course of the two High School Division games as Cash Feeley turned away 34 of the shots he face while fashioning a goal and two assists and Ashton Adams recorded 30 saves along with a goal and assist.
ELEMENTARY DIVISION
Massena Savings and Loan 15, Town Line Market 15: Brandley Warner notched a goal in being named Player of the Game for Massena Savings and Loan. Vincent Pontius anchored offensive effort with four goals. Kane Smith (1 assist) and Xavier Clookey both struck for three goals followed by Will Cootware with two.
Olin Smith scored four goals as Player of the Game for Town Line Market. Kain LaFave, Colin Love and Alphonse Domino all broke through for a pair.
WEDNESDAY GAMES: Elementary Division - Massena Savings and Loan vs. Town Line Market 5:30 p.m.; High School Division - Alpine Seed vs. Dow Electric 6:45 p.m., Twin Pines Quick Stop vs. Villnave Construction 8 p.m.
STANDINGS: Dow Electic 2-0, Alpine Seed 1-1, Villnave Construction 1-1, Twin Pines Quick Stop 0-2.
