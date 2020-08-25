The team sponsored by Villnave Construction won the consolation game of the Northern New York Box Lacrosse High School Division playoffs earlier this month. Coached by Bryan Bordeleau and Kevin Wells, team members included; Dan Baker, Myles Bordeleau, Kamden Coughlin, Morgan Farnsworth, Ethan LaRock, Ryan Letham, Dan Mahoney, Logan Premo, Ben Rogers, Collin Sirles, Brayden Villnave and Aydin Weakfall. Alain St. Pierre/CO