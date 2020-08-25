The team sponsored by Villnave Construction won the consolation game of the Northern New York Box Lacrosse High School Division playoffs earlier this month.
Coached by Bryan Bordeleau and Kevin Wells, team members included; Dan Baker, Myles Bordeleau, Kamden Coughlin, Morgan Farnsworth, Ethan LaRock, Ryan Letham, Dan Mahoney, Logan Premo, Ben Rogers, Collin Sirles, Brayden Villnave and Aydin Weakfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.