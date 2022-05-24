VMC hosts bike blessing

Veterans Motorcycle Club national chaplain Robert “Turtle” Turlington conducted a bike blessing at the Monument Park, Carthage, May 14, prior to a ride lead by members of VMC Chapter 11. The 70-mile ride through Lewis County stopped at the Marine Corps League in Lowville and Hillbilly Inn, Copenhagen, before returning to the clubhouse on Route 3 for a cookout. The annual tradition begins the motorcycle riding season. The chaplain, who is also a member of Chapter 11, read from scripture and asked for protection for the riders. Speaking from personal experience, he told those gathered that God is forgiving no matter the transgression. The Veterans Motorcycle Club was formed in October 1982 in Spring Lake, N.C. The club has chapters throughout the country in New York, Colorado, Kansas, North Carolina, Missouri, Texas and Virginia, as well as in Germany. There is also a Nomad Chapter. Active duty military members, military retirees and honorably discharged military members are eligible to join. They also must ride an American-made motorcycle. The club is a nonprofit organization of veteran who serve veterans. Elaine M. Avallone/ Johnson Newspaper Corp