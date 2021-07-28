WATERTOWN — The American Legion Army-Navy Post 61 on Sterling Street recently received a makeover thanks to two days of work by volunteers.
Following two months of planning by Paint Project Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Davis and the committee, preparation work began July 17 by volunteers from Bradley’s Military Surplus, Vets Peer2Peer Outreach Center and American Legion. This was followed by two days of painting, sealing and new baseboards on over the next two days by Nate Rabon and paint crew consisting of volunteers from White’s Lumber and Paint.
A plaque donated by the weekend volunteers was presented and hung in the legion’s hall in recognition of the major donation of the paint by White’s Lumber and Paint, as well as the rest of the volunteers involved in the makeover painting project.
