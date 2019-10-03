WATERTOWN — The 20th annual First Frost Walk is set for Sunday at the Thompson Park Zoo and Conservancy. The event, benefitting ACR Health, starts at 1 p.m., rain or shine. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a $25 registration that includes free admission to the zoo and fun games and prizes.
The First Frost Walk is ACR Health’s largest outreach and fundraising event in the north country, highlighting 20-plus years of support for HIV/AIDS prevention and programming, LGBTQ equality and the fight against addiction and poverty.
All money raised at the First Frost Walk goes to support ACR Health’s programs and client support services in Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties.
Participants can register online at www.ACRHealth.org or call 800.475.2430.
