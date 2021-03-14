WATERTOWN — Walter R. and Dagmar H. Shay, 275 Flower Ave. W., celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary March 8.
Mr. Shay, son of Walter H. Jr. and Mary M. (Pappas) Shay, and Dagmar Kress, daughter of Lugwig and Helga Kress, were married March 8, 1991, in a civil ceremony at the city court house in Heilbronn, Germany. A church wedding followed on Aug. 10, 1991, at the Wharton Barracks Chapel, Heilbronn, Germany, with the Rev. Killeen officiating.
Honor attendants were Saadet Cetinkaya and Gerald D. Shay, brother of the groom.
Mrs. Shay graduated in 1986 in Heilbronn-Brockingen, Germany. She was a military spouse for more than 13 years, serving in unit family readiness and Women of the Chapel support groups. She was formerly a child watch-care provider at the base chapel and Parkside Bible Church; as a teacher’s aid, food service worker and cleaner for Watertown City School District. Mrs. Shay is a cleaner for Bohlen Technical Center, Watertown.
She enjoys gardening, baking, crocheting, cross-stitching and sight-seeing.
Mr. Shay graduated in 1980 from Boonton (N.J.) High School, in 2007 from SUNY Oswego with a bachelor’s degree, and in 2018 from Syracuse University with an MBA. He served more than 22 years in the Army, attaining the rank of sergeant 1st class and retiring at Fort Drum in 2004. Formerly employed by General Dynamics, Honeywell, and the U.S. Postal Service, he is employed by First Student at Indian River Central School District, Philadelphia.
He enjoys cooking, baking, gardening, hiking, travel and sight-seeing.
The couple has three children, Allen W., Kevin M. and Luise M. Shay, all of Watertown.
