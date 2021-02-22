Warren “Bubby” Peters

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.