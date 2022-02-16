MALONE — The village is reporting a water line break on Raymond Street, Wednesday, with repair work scheduled to start at midnight.
Village Clerk Rebahka Scaccia said the village has informed residents on Raymond Street that they will be without water as of 12 a.m. Thursday, and communicated to residents on surrounding streets that there may be additional water outages, and in that event they will need to boil water.
“They’ll begin work on it tonight at midnight and hopefully it will be completed by 8 a.m. tomorrow morning,” Scaccia said, “It’s just a matter of whether the valves are frozen or not.”
In addition to Raymond Street, houses on Beman, Cedar, Edward, Primrose, Roby and Stevens streets, in addition to houses on Walker Avenue, have been informed of the possibility of water outages, according to the village’s Facebook page.
Scaccia said boil water advisories have been issues in the event water is shut off to streets in addition to Raymond.
Typically these advisories are for 48-hours, according to the village’s Facebook page, which states as soon as water quality tests verify the safety of the water supply, the boil water missive will be lifted.
Scaccia said it is unknown when the break occurred.
“They’re not sure but water is coming out of the road, so they know there is one,” Scaccia said.
