WATERTOWN — The Watertown Cyclones scored a pair of goals within three minutes of the first half to kick off their season with a 2-0 victory over Canton on Friday in the Cyclone Booster Club girls soccer tournament.
Tatum Overton scored on a penalty kick at the 32nd minute and McKenna Lalonde followed with an unassisted goal at the 35th minute.
Alana Mastin made six saves in goal for the shutout. Abbigail Dent stopped four shots for Canton (0-1).
Watertown plays in the championship against Rome Free Academy at 4 p.m. today.
The Black Knights edged Section 5’s Wayne Central, 3-2, in overtime in the other semifinal.
Freshman Rhyleigh Colvard scored three goals, including the winning goal in overtime, as the Warriors edged the Red Raiders in a nonleague game at Massena.
Colvard scored in each half for the Warriors (1-0) and followed with the deciding tally in the 84th minute. Goalie Elizabeth Hellings made nine saves for Indian River against Massena (0-1).
The Wildcats used a balanced offense to defeat Salmon River in a semifinal of the John Jeffers Memorial Tournament at Potsdam.
Breena Drake, Torie Salisbury and Taylor Hance scored goals in the first half for Gouverneur and Verena Turnwald and Marina Wood scored in the second half. Laney Smith supplied two assists.
Taylor Benda made four saves to send the Sandstoners past St. Lawrence Central and into the title game of the Jeffers Tournament.
Luca Pecora scored a goal and assisted on another for Potsdam. Sophia Janoyan, Natalie Cowen and Kennedy Emerson also scored for Potsdam.
Harlie Moore scored off a pass from Mya Bennett in the final minute of regulation to lift Harrisville to a tie with the Yellowjackets in a nonleague game in Madrid.
Lydia Thomas scored in the 50th minute for Madrid-Waddington.
Two goals from Elizabeth Prairie led Northeastern Clinton past the Huskies in an opening-round game of the Saranac Central Tournament.
Adrianna Hollister also scored for the Cougars. Abby Lamica scored the only goal for Malone.
Hallie LaDuke and Sydney Mills both scored two goals to lead the Indians past Chateaugay (0-1) in a nonleague game in Peru.
Emily Beattie also scored for Peru. Chloe Champagne scored for Chateaugay.
BOYS SOCCER
Sasha Birk scored a pair of goals early in the second half and added a third goal with less than 10 minutes left as the Beavers defeated the Warriors in a nonleague game at Philadelphia.
Zack Mast supplied a goal and an assist for Beaver River (1-0).
Sam Angelo scored two straight goals to help Indian River (0-1) pull with 3-2 with 16 minutes left.
Aidan Parker and Joey Johnston each provided two goals and an assist as the Comets blanked the Red Devils (0-1) in a nonleague game at Philadelphia.
Braeden Dorchester made four saves for Carthage (1-0).
Gabe Horner netted two goals as the host Cyclones opened their season with a nonleague victory over the Red Raiders (0-1).
Ethan Uliano supplied a goal and an assist for Watertown (1-0).
Nick Lennox supplied a goal and assisted on three goals in General Brown’s nonleague victory over Salmon River to open the season in Dexter.
General Brown received goals from Izeigha Collins, Eric Randall, Lennox and Jarod Matusiak en route to a 4-1 first-half lead. Tyler Fiske also scored for the Lions.
General Brown’s Carter Rosbrook made five saves.
Jared Showen scored for Salmon River (0-2).
Dalton Francis and Tim Farns both scored two goals to lead the Colts past St. Regis Falls in the Hennessy-Thomas Tournament in South Colton.
Nate Lemieux also scored for the Colts and Harlee Besio made three saves.
Tyler Scott tallied two goals to send the Cougars past Morristown in a West Division game that was part of the tournament at South Colton.
Nolan Blandin also scored for the Cougars and Cooper Mackay stopped seven shots for the shutout.
Chase Ross scored one goal and assisted on another as host Northeastern Clinton won its own title, blanking Chateaugay.
Ryan O’Donnell and Owen Hollister also scored for Northeastern Clinton.
Tanner Spear scored four minutes into overtime to lead the Indians past Malone (1-1) in a nonleague game at Peru.
Michael McBride made six saves for the shutout.
