WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly damaging a car by jumping on the hood and slapping the side.
City police charged Christopher M. Conrad, 23, of 609 Mundy St., with third-degree criminal mischief at 3:31 p.m. Friday at 500 Mill St.
Mr. Conrad was held at the Metro Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.
