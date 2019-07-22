WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after police allegedly found him with chemicals and tools used for making methamphetamine.
City police charged Robert D. Dusharm Jr., 55, of 642 Emerson St., with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine at 10:10 p.m. July 20 at 332 Winslow St.
Mr. Dusharm was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.
