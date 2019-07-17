WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly stealing a debit card and $200 from someone on Friday.
City police charged Hector G. Camacho, 39, of 234 Coffeen St., Apt. 5G, with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday at residence.
Further details were not provided by city police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.