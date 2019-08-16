WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly threatening a man and woman with a knife and trying to sell methamphetamine Saturday.
City police arrested Mackey J. West, 53, of 103 N. Orchard St., Apt. 3, and charged him with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second degree menacing and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at about 1:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Factory Street.
Police said he held his folding knife to Susan R. Sentell’s neck and Phillip D. Lavalley’s neck. He allegedly had 11 plastic bags of meth.
Officers also charged Mr. West with fourth-degree criminal mischief and unlawful possession of marijuana. Police said he slashed a tire on Ms. Sentell’s car.
Mr. West was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.