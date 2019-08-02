WATERTOWN — City police charged Nicholas S. Bush, 21, of 532 Clay St., with driving while intoxicated at 12:06 a.m. Friday on the 300 block of William Street.
His blood alcohol content was reported as 0.12 percent. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication.
Mr. Bush was also charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and an equipment violation. Police said he drove while having a suspended driving status for pending prosecution by court.
He was released to military police and issued traffic tickets returnable to City Court.
