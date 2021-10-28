WATERTOWN — City police are still looking for a 20-year-old pregnant woman who was last seen on Olive Street roughly two weeks ago.
Kayla Blowers was last seen leaving a residence on Olive Street October 14, according to city police, and she was still missing as of Thursday morning. She is five feet, seven inches tall and has brown hair and blue eyes. She may have shaved her head recently as well. Ms. Blowers has ties to Troy. Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 315-782-2233.
