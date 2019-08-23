WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after she was allegedly found in possession of 28.74 grams of marijuana in her vehicle Friday.
City police charged Maiah-Lin Parks, 22, of 109 N. Hamilton St., with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana at 8:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Franklin St.
Ms. Parks was also charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving a motor vehicle with no license and failure to notify DMV of an address change.
She was released with traffic tickets and an appearance ticket to City Court.
