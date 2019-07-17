WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges of allegedly keying someone’s car Thursday.
City police charged Shelby C. Smith, 23, of 20309 County Route 63, with third-degree criminal mischief at 2:05 p.m. Monday at the Metro Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Ms. Smith was released with an appearance ticket to City Court.
