WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after allegedly having a sexual contact with a dog and punching an and elderly woman several times Saturday.
State police charged Teresa L. Salter, 45, of Watertown, with sexual misconduct, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
Police said Ms. Salter had sexual contact with the dog at a residence on Mustard road in the town of Pamelia, where she also struck the 75-year-old woman and threatened her with a knife and hammer.
Ms. Salter was arraigned in Pamelia Town Court and remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety building on $1,000 cash bail and $2,000 bond.
