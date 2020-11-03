The Massena Central, Potsdam Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central varsity girls soccer teams went a combined 4-0 this past weekend in moving toward the top of their late-season NAC division standings.
FRIDAY GAMES
Massena Central netted a 2-0 Central Division win at home over Franklin Academy 2-0 while Norwood-Norfolk Central outlasted West Division rival Edwards-Knox 1-0 on the road in Friday matchups.
Massena 2, FA 0: Under the lights at Mike Nicholas Field in Massena, Auna Shadle finished off a play set up by Jeanelle Burke just 2:40 into the game and the Lady Red Raiders (4-2) relayed it into the game-winner as they completed their 2020 season sweep over the Lady Huskies (3-5).
Libby Park added the insurance goal 14 minutes into the second half assisted by Grayce Trimboli while Sabella Cromie turned aside the eight shots she faced to earn the shutout.
The duo of Madison Ansari and Taylor Covey teammed up to make eight saves sharing crease duties for FA.
N-N 1, E-K 0: At Russell, Emma Wells broke through for an unassisted goal with two minutes left in the first half and the Lady Flyers (2-3-1) made it hold up for the win.
Shelby Vallance handled the 12 shots she faced in posting the shutout while Kayleigh Allen made five saves for the Lady Cougars (1-2).
Canton 2, Salmon River 0: At Fort Covington, Hannah Reed connected for both goals to spark the Lady Golden Bears (6-1), who took over the top spot in the Central standings with the win. Claire Craig assisted on the eventual game-winner with 10 minutes left in the first half and Sydnee Allen set up the insurance tally with five minutes remaining in regulation.
Bree Rogers had eight saves working the crease for the shutout while Brycelan Sunday fielded 15 shots for the Lady Shamrocks (0-6).
In the other NAC girls soccer games played Friday, Canton earned a 2-0 Central Division win over Salmon River and Chateaugay pulled away to a 4-0 decision over East rival Tupper Lake.
SATURDAY GAMES
In a pair of NAC Central Division encounters Saturday, Massena turned back Canton 3-2 and OFA outlasted Salmon River 1-0 while East Division girls soccer action saw Colton-Pierrepont down St. Lawrence Central 3-1, Chateaugay stop Parishville-Hopkinton 4-0, Brushton-Moira edge Madrid-Waddington 1-0 and St. Regis Falls do likewise to Tupper Lake.
Massena 3, Canton 2: At Mike Nicholas Field in Massena, Libby Rogers notched two goals and helped set up the other by Jalyn Cook as the Lady Raiders (5-2) built a 3-0 lead then held off the Lady Golden Bears.
Rogers opened the scoring off an assist from Brooke Terry then set up Cook in the 17th minute before knocking home a penalty kick with 19:40 left in the first half.
Hailee Duvall got Canton on the board with 6:20 left in the half assisted by Sydnee Francis.
The Lady Golden Bears pulled to within one with 9:07 remaining in regulation when Megan LaFlair finished off a play set up by Francis.
Sabella Cromie was called on to make three saves backstopping the win while Emily Wentworth handled four shots for Canton.
OFA 1, Salmon River 0: At Ogdensburg’s turf field, Sadie O’Neil scored unassisted in the first half to help lift the Lady Blue Devils (1-6) to their first win.
Emma Chapman had seven stops for the shutout. Brycelan Sunday logged four saves for the Lady Shamrocks (1-7, 0-7).
C-P 3, SLC 1: At Swift Field in South Colton, the teams combined to score all four goals in the final 12 minutes of the first half as the Lady Colts ran their East Division leading record to 9-2. Alexus Cuthbert sparked the scoring barrage with an unassisted strike in the 28th minute. Kaitlyn Houston made it 2-0 just a minute later assisted by Landree Chamberlain before the Lady Larries (1-3-1) got on the board in the 33rd minute when Hannah Agans converted on a play set up by Brionna Foster.
Chamberlain restored the two-goal advantage with less than two minutes remaining in the first half assisted by Cuthbert.
Kendall LaMora turned away nine shots in the winning effort while Kalissa Young posted 13 stops for SLC.
Chateaugay 4, P-H 0: At Chateaugay, the visiting Lady Panthers saw their six-game unbeaten streak brought to a halt. Alison Johnston scored the only goal Chateaugay (8-1-1) would need with less than two minutes left in the fist half assisted by Kylee Peterson. Chloe Champagne netted the next two goals in the 45th and 63rd minutes before Olivia Cook, who helped set up two of the first three goals, closed out the scoring in the final minute assisted by Champagne.
Emma Staples made eight saves in posting the shutout while Kelsey Farnsworth turned aside 11 shots for P-H (5-2-1).
BMC 1, M-W 0: At Brushton, Kyla Phelan struck for the only goal six minutes into the second half assisted by Emma Russell and Natalie Palmer had four saves to earn the shutout for the Lady Panthers (4-2).
Alaina Armstrong stopped five shots for the Lady Yellowjackets (2-5).
SRF 1, Tupper Lake 0: At St. Regis Falls, Kendra Richardson finished off a play set up by Emily LaBar 11 minutes into the second half and the Lady Saints (1-7-1) made it hold up for their first win.
Caydence Rondeau recorded three saves backstopping the shutout while Libby Gillis blocked four shots for the Lady Jacks (0-7-2).
SUNDAY GAMES
A pair of Sunday afternoon matinees saw Potsdam turn back Franklin Academy 1-0 in the lone Central matchup while Brushton-Moira shaded East rival St. Lawrence Central 2-1.
Potsdam 1, FA 0: At the Potsdam turf field, sophomore Kennedy Emerson tallied the only goal of the game with five minutes remaining off an assist from senior Natalie Cowen as the Lady Sandstoners moved to 5-2.
Senior Taylor Benda handled the eight shots she faced backstopping the win while the duo of Madison Ansari and Taylor Covey made a combined 10 saves sharing crease duties for the Lady Huskies.
BMC 2, SLC 1: At Brushton, Kyla Phelan opened the scoring for the host Lady Panthers (5-2) midway through the first half off an assist from Savannah Beachy. The Lady Larries (1-4-1) pulled even with four minutes left in the half when Brionna Foster struck for an unassisted goal.
Phelan fashioned the game-winner with seven minutes remaining assisted by Megan Ashley.
Natalie Palmer stopped three shots working the BMC crease while Kalissa Young made nine saves for SLC.
