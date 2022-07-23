Weekly geography quiz

Q: Which U.S. state has the most lighthouses?
Answer: Michigan. The exact number varies. The Michigan Lighthouse Guide, for instance, says 129, while the Michigan Lighthouse Conservancy lists 146. Regardless, it’s well above Maine, which is No. 2 with about 80.
