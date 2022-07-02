Weekly geography quiz

The Natural Bridge Rock in Alabama is the longest natural bridge east of the Rockies. Pexels

GEOQUIZ: Which four states border Alabama?

Answer: Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. A small section of its southern border also touches the Gulf of Mexico.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.