WEST CARTHAGE — To come into compliance with the Public Employee Safety and Health Act, the village Board of Trustees authorized the purchase and installation of a new overhead door for the Department of Public Works garage during its Sept. 9 meeting.
The DPW underwent an inspection by the state Department of Labor on May 29. The report issued on Sept. 4 listed 24 violations deemed serious and three non-serious violations.
DPW Superintendent Timothy N. Turck reported to the board that most all of the violations had been addressed such as posting signage on non-exits, clearing egress paths, updating training procedure and securing tools and equipment.
Since the garage door did not have the function to stop lowering if something passed under, it is in need of an upgrade.
Three quotes were obtained for the project — $4,982 from Northern NY Garage Door of Carthage, $8,951 from Overhead Door of Watertown and $9,640 from Northern NY Garage Door of Watertown.
The board accepted the quote from Northern NY Garage Door pending the ability of the company to complete the project in the appropriate time frame. If not, the board, using its best practice policy, authorized the DPW superintendent to have Overhead Door do the installation.
