While en route to the Veteran of Foreign Wars Auxiliary National Convention, the Carthage group went out to dinner at the Arrogant Butcher in Phoenix, Ariz. In front, from left, are Sharon Connolly, Jane Reape, DeeDee Guyette and Mary Reape. In back are Randy Goeman, Marlene Roll, Randy Guyette, Jim Sheets, Esther Reape, Nina LeFrois and Debby McCarthy. Going somewhere? Take the Journal and Republican with you and snap a photo. Photos may be submitted via email to generalnews lowville.com or by mail to 7556 S. State St., Lowville, NY 13667.