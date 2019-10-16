Mr. William “GIL” Gilmour Price 79, of Constable, died October 12, 2019 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. It was Mr. Price’s wishes that there be no services or formalities surrounding his death. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Spaulding Funeral Home of Malone.
William “Gil” Price
