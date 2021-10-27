One Last Ride…
William “Billy” Richard Powell, 66, of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 22, 2021.
Billy was born and raised in Chatham, New York. He was the son of the late Harold and Alice Powell. In 1978, he moved to North Carolina and established residency in Craven County. Alongside his parents, they opened up a small restaurant. He went on to be the owner and operator of Powell’s Concrete/Increte of New Bern for over 35 years. He was a member of Cavalry Baptist Church for over 40 years and during his time there he was an avid volunteer through the bus route and the nursing home ministry.
He enjoyed the simple things in life: motorcycles, racing, his four dogs, music, spending time outdoors, and cooking on the grill. He never knew a stranger and had a heart of gold. He was the best poppa and oftentimes you could find him spending his free time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Madisynn Grant.
He is survived by: his wife, Sylvia, of over 40 years; children, Michelle Grant, of Bridgeton, NC; Matthew Powell and wife, Danielle, of Bridgeton, NC; Kristy Villa and husband, Manny, of Bluffton, SC; and Ashley Sparks and husband, Kevin, of Chocowinity, NC; grandchildren, Tyler, Blake, Lia, Matthew Jr., Nico, Daniel, Easton, Camdyn, and Olive; brother, Frankie Powell and wife, Claire, of New York; and sisters, Carol Moxley and the late Don, of Kentucky, and Patty Brinkley and the late Luke, of North Carolina. He leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.
A Visitation will be held at Cotten Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. A Celebration of Billy’s Life will be held at Cotten Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The burial will follow the service at New Bern Memorial.
