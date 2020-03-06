MANNSVILLE — The IditaFAT, which has evolved into one of the Northeast’s premier fat bike races, along with the SnoFatShu, a snowshoe/fat bike duathlon, will be held this weekend at Winona Forest.
They are sponsored by the nonprofit Winona Forest Recreation Association.
On Saturday, the IditaFAT bike race offers distances of 12K, 25K and 50K courses, making it one of the longest fat bike races in the country with a Le Mans start.
The SnoFatShu on Sunday consists of 10K and 20K fat bike races with a 5K snowshoe run. There is also a two-person team option.
Saturday’s race starts at 8 a.m. and Sunday’s at 9 a.m. Both begin at the CCC Camp, County Route 90, Mannsville. It’s exit 39 off I-81.
Same-day registration is available for the 12k and 25k fat bike races, for $60, cash only. Same-day registration for SnoFatShu is $40 for solo participants and $75 for two-person teams.
Bikes with tires less than 3.7 inches wide will not be allowed.
The IditaFAT and SnoFatShu are fundraisers the Winona Forest Recreation Association to help maintain the grooming machinery as well as management of the trails.
