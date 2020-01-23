Winthrop bridge remains closed Jan 23, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The steel deck bridge on McCarthy Road in Winthrop remains closed Wednesday. It was originally closed on Jan. 12 due to an ice jam. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Transfer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jefferson Wdt Daily Photos Photo And Video Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Florida picnic slated for Lewis County snowbirds High school roundup: Kuhn lifts Massena past Salmon River in hockey win Local pro hockey: Gjurich haunts old team as Enforcers defeat Watertown Wolves Airbnb use in north country up last year from 2018 Municipalities urge St. Lawrence County not to change sales tax apportionments Auburn official says Watertown’s downtown could benefit from setting up Business Improvement District Former restaurant space on Arsenal Street to become nail salon Canton plans February public hearing for tax exemption code More Opinion Polls » Your Opinion What is your favorite way to stay active during the winter months? You voted: Exercising at the gym Running outdoors Snow sports Home gym or exercise videos None of these Vote View Results Back Mortgage Calculator sponsored by: Most Popular Jessica Morgan, mom of 17-year-old who died in crash, stays strong for late daughter Maria Otero recalls fateful night her son passed, his kindness, humor Massena man arrested for threatening police Anonymous tip misreports alcohol consumption of minors at Potsdam New Year’s Eve party, police say Fort Drum soldiers will deploy to Afghanistan Classifieds Davis Livestock Sales INC. 952 US HWY 11 Gouverneur Weekly BUYING JUNK VEHICLES . 1 br. house in Westville. $800/mo. 518-925-3911. CLEAN FIREWOOD logs 28-32 face cords per load, local deliveries. INEXPENSIVE cars and Trucks. Starting at $2,995. 2004 Toyota Tacoma LOG LENGTH 18-20 ALEX BAY- Great Downtown Apts! 1 & 2 bedrooms $650 TAX NOTICE CITY OF WATERTOWN, NEW YORK Notice of formation of 3 S Training, LLC Arts. of Notice of formation of limited liability company (LLC). Name: Redeemed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.