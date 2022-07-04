MALONE — A six-year-old Mackenzie Lane raised her bat and looked over at her father.
The two had just returned home from her first game of youth baseball.
Toby Lane raised a baseball, so his daughter could lock her attention onto it.
“OK, now, focus on one point,” he said. “And watch it all the way.”
While growing up, Mackenzie, now a Franklin Academy graduate, would often hear about her father’s time as a student-athlete in the Malone School District.
Toby – a former tri-sport participant for the Huskies and a 2009 Franklin Academy Hall of Fame inductee – always talked about his athletic experiences – and the sense of school and community pride that radiated around Husky sports.
Toby played football, basketball, and baseball at Franklin Academy.
Mackenzie – who played volleyball, basketball and softball as a Husky – is taking her family passion in athletics and running with it, to SUNY Jefferson, in Watertown.
While at Jefferson, she plans to play women’s volleyball and basketball.
Lane at the end of the summer, will set off with aspirations to become a physical education teacher. She hopes to also earn a coaching position, once she finishes school.
When she returns to Malone, Lane wants to bring her love and positivity for sports to the table.
“(I want to) remind the young athletes that it’s supposed to be fun and you’re supposed to enjoy it,” Lane said.
Lane is thankful for the friendships that her participation in sports has helped create. It has also helped her strengthen her family bonds – particular with her sister, Cali, and brother, Taylor.
“I don’t see my brother a lot – so when I do, we can catch up on sports and we have that (in) common to talk about,” Mackenzie said.
Toby and Mackenzie graduated Franklin Academy exactly 30 years apart, almost to the day.
“I was always told as a child that an uncoachable kid is an unemployable adult. That was always said to me, so, I always tried to teach that to Mackenzie,” Toby said.
“Sports, it’s kind of universal in what it does. Kids are different today, but I believe the lessons learned (in sports) are all very similar today to what they were back then.”
To the Lanes, sports are about discipline and work ethic, all while acting as a breather from the stressors of life.
“Sports, in my eyes, are supposed to be an outlet,” Mackenzie said. “That’s what they always were for me – is to get away from everything else and do what you love.”
Lane is motivated to model her own coaching style, similar to that of her former basketball coach, Shelly Skelly.
“She always coached hard and competitively,” Lane said. “But she was always the first person to tell you when you were doing something well.”
Currently, Lane is assisting in coaching Canton’s summer softball team, the North Country Dingers.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Lane was in her 10th-grade softball season.
That spring, she couldn’t practice with her friends, so she would instead make the trip from her house down the street to her pitching coach Danny King’s 30-by-50 shed.
The space is just enough room for a pitching machine and batting cage.
There, Lane would run her own drills, including volleyball practice for the fall season.
Using the same shed, Mackenzie now gives softball lessons to local girls, ranging from 10 years old, up to high school.
As her experience in coaching grows, Lane’s hope is that she can serve as a positive impact in student-athlete lives.
“(Sports are) not just about learning how to be the best softball or volleyball or basketball player. It’s also about learning to be a good person,” Lane said. “When I coach, I just want the girls to learn how to be a good person, as well as a good athlete ... how to step up when things are tough and things are competitive.”
Lane said a journey through high school sports should be all about the experience.
“I think that high school sports shouldn’t have anything to do with how many games you win or what your record is at the end of the season,” she said. “For me, it’s always been about ... playing with my friends and actually enjoying it – while getting to represent our school. Winning is kind of like a bonus.”
Lane’s attention is locked onto her coaching aspirations, through the summer.
As the start of Lane’s collegiate journey approaches, she focuses on her dreams. Watching them all the way, in their early years of fruition.
