Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.