MALONE –– The Bombay woman who caused the crash that killed a former state assemblywoman was resentenced to prison Thursday after violating the terms of her probation.
Angel Oliver, 29, was sentenced to one to three years in state prison after she admitted violating the conditions of probation imposed after she pleaded guilty in August to a charge of criminally negligent homicide. Judge Derek P. Champagne, who imposed the prison term, recommended that the state place Oliver in its shock incarceration program –– a strict, highly disciplined military-style program that allows young adults convicted of nonviolent crimes to serve a shorter sentence if they successfully complete it –– said Assistant District Attorney Kelly Poupore.
Oliver was originally charged with criminally negligent homicide, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield the right of way and operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device following the Nov. 15 crash that killed former Assemblywoman Chloe Ann R. O’Neil.
According to state police, Oliver was southbound on County Route 5 in the town of Dickinson when she drove through the stop sign at the “Harwood Corners” intersection with State Route 11B at about 8:45 a.m. Her car slammed into a sport utility vehicle driven by O’Neil, who was driving east on Route 11B.
The impact caused the SUV to roll over and come to rest on its passenger side in a ditch on the south side of the highway, police said.
O’Neil, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene. Oliver suffered minor injuries.
Although Oliver did not detail how she had violated her probation when acknowledging she had done so, Poupore said Oliver had been charged roughly two weeks ago with driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device, among other charges.
Oliver had also failed to take any steps toward completing the 220 hours of community service that was among the conditions of her probation, Poupore said. That service was supposed to involve speaking to driver’s education classes about the danger of using an electronic device while driving, she said.
Oliver had initially been sentenced to probation after O’Neil’s family had asked for leniency for her because of her relatively clean criminal record and what Poupore said were her difficult life circumstances. However, the family agreed with the decision to send Oliver to prison after she violated her probation, Poupore said.
The ADA also said neither her office nor the judge took any pleasure in sending Oliver to prison but felt her actions had left them with little choice.
Oliver has been held in the Franklin County Jail since the violation and will remain there until she is turned over to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Poupore said.
