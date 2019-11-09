Cooperative Extension briefs
Erin Churchill, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Jefferson agriculture outreach educator, will present a free workshop on managing forage quality for beef and equine from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County offices, 203 N. Hamilton St., Watertown.
Due to this spring’s unusual weather, many producers harvested forage and hay with a lower density of nutrients. With high quality forage in short supply in the north country, Ms. Churchill will detail the steps to take to maintain an animal’s health and well-being on lower quality feed.
Register online at wdt.me/forage.
Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County will host a Senior Forum on ways to reinforce the home for winter at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at 5274 Outer Stowe St., Lowville.
Participants will learn simple and inexpensive weatherization techniques to help weatherproof the home. Cooperative Extension’s community energy educator will provide counseling on qualifying programs available through New York state, including free home energy audits and home energy upgrades such as air sealing and insulation.
Cornell Cooperative Extension will host an introductory workshop on raising pigs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the extension offices, 203 N. Hamilton St., Watertown.
Those who attend will learn the basics on feeding, housing, breeding and marketing pigs.
Register for this free course online at wdt.me/intropigs.
