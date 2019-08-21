ALEXANDRIA BAY — The 1 World Foundation’s 19th annual Rock & Roll Oldies Show will feature The Grass Roots at 8 p.m. SEpt. 20 at Bonnie Castle Resort.
For almost 50 years, The Grass Roots has been one of the most recognized groups on “classic rock” radio stations. The band averages over 100 live performances each year.
In 1965, Rob Grill and three others teamed up with mega-hit producer Steve Barri (The Mamas & The Papas, Tommy Roe, The Four Tops and Dusty Springfield) to form The Grass Roots. The band charted 29 singles, 13 of which went gold, followed by two gold albums and one platinum album. Only nine bands (including The Beatles) have charted more hits on Billboard’s Hot 100. Mr. Grill died in 2011, but band members he had selected are carrying on the music. Hits include, “Let’s Live for Today,” “Midnight Confessions,” “Temptation Eyes” and “Two Divided by Love.”
All proceeds from the show will benefit 1 World Foundation, an international, nonprofit charitable corporation comprised of volunteers from New York and other states along with Canada sharing a common dedication to better lives for people with developmental disabilities.
Also in conjunction with the Turks and Caicos Islands government, 1 World Foundation is working to ensure that people with disabilities and their families are treated with dignity and have access to the services and support they need.
Gold tickets are $50 and include reserved seating along with an Uncle Sam’s Boat Cruise. General admission tickets are $30. They may be purchased by calling DPAO at 315-782-0044. General admission tickets are also be available at the Watertown, Alexandria Bay and Clayton Kinney Drugs stores.
