WATERTOWN — The Watertown Family YMCA will receive an additional $1.6 million in state funding for its downtown community and aquatics center.
The YMCA will be getting $3.6 million in Consolidated Funding Application funding, up from an original $2.1 million, for the project in a former call center on Arsenal Street.
YMCA executive director Denise Young said on Monday that the YMCA reapplied for the CFA funding and received the additional $1.6 million for the project.
Strategic Development Specialists of Syracuse assisted in securing the funding through its grant writing and advocacy services.
“We’re excited for the state to give us this additional money,” Ms. Young said, adding that it was needed because the project “had grown so much.”
The projected cost of the project has ballooned to $27.5 million after some contaminants were unexpectedly found in the flooring of the former call center at 146 Arsenal St.
In a press release on Monday, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced that the YMCA funding was among more than $38 million awarded to support 47 priority projects across the state through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.
The building will be converted into a facility with a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool, two full-size tennis courts with an elevated running track and several other amenities.
YMCA and Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency officials will be asking Jefferson County in the coming weeks for funding to offset some of the cost increases.
The JCIDA and the YMCA are partners in the project. The JCIDA still owns the building and will turn it over to the Y after the bid process is completed.
Bids have gone out for the project. They are expected back by April 11, when they will be opened.
Over the next few weeks, the YMCA’s board will meet to discuss how to overcome the debt load on the project, Ms. Young said last week.
The project has grown from $18 million, to $20 million and now $27.5 million.
The project’s cost has escalated because of a $3 million unexpected remediation project to remove highly toxic polychlorinated biphenyls, PCBs, from the flooring of the building and costs associated with the nation’s supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new center will allow the Y to expand its programming and services to support local families in the community, the governor’s office said.
Purcell Construction is the general contractor for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.