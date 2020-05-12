POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam senior assistant captain Tyler Young (Massena) and sophomore Justin Geary (Clifton Park) have been honored by the SUNY Potsdam men’s hockey team for the 2019-20 season.
Young is the program’s Most Valuable Player and Geary claims the Coaches Award.
Young, a Massena Central product who helped lead the Red Raiders to the NYSPHSAA Division I title in 2014, played in all 27 games this season and was the team’s third leading scorer, registering five goals and 13 assists for 18 points. Three of his goals came on the power play. The forward finished his career with 63 points on 22 goals and 41 assists in 94 games.
After transferring from Wilkes, Geary saw limited action. However, the blueliner bolstered a defense that contributed to a 3.88 goals-against-average, the eighth best mark in the program’s 44 seasons.
The Bears defeated Buffalo State 3-1 on the road on Feb. 26, for the program’s first playoff win and SUNYAC Semifinal appearance in 12 years. Potsdam opens 2020-21 at home against Southern New Hampshire on Oct. 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.