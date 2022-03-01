WATERTOWN – Three Carthage Central School students took to the ice for the 10th Annual Snow Town Invitational Competition earning gold, silver and bronze.
Hosted by the Figure Skating Club of Watertown, the event held at the Watertown Municipal Arena at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds attracted skaters from across New York.
The competition is part of the US Figure Skating Excel Series. Registered competitors earn points based on their result of an Excel event at a designated series competition. The overall top finishers of the Excel Series are invited to the Excel National Finals and Excel Finalist Camp, which will be held in Norwood, Mass., July 14-17.
Chloe Kalin and siblings Fiona and Chase Rollie competed Jan. 21-23.
Following in her sister, Reagan Lundy’s footsteps, Chloe, 12, has been around ice rinks since she was 5 years old.
Chloe, the daughter of William Kalin and Jennifer Lundy-Kalin from Black River, brought home a silver medal for her program and a bronze in compulsory moves.
The seventh grader said she loves to skate and has fun with her friends. She also enjoy outdoor activities including camping, hunting and fishing.
Fiona, 12, a sixth grader, and Chase, 10, a fifth grader, are the children of Beau and Susan Rollie of Fort Drum.
The self proclaimed “Army Brats,” took up figure skating in the past few years.
Fiona has skated since August 2018. She is a member Figure Skating Club of Watertown and the Skating Club of Central New York as a member of their Synchro team — CNY Storm.
Fiona has successfully passed her first two moves in the field testing levels, and four of the ice dance tests in the past year.
“The feeling when you glide across the ice in a spiral,” is what keeps her skating, said Fiona, whose best competitive events are program and jumps with program — a series of moves set to music — being her favorite.
The young skater competed in four events at the Watertown invitational, receiving gold medals for two and placing fifth in the other two. In addition to skating, Fiona plays trombone in the sixth grade band, active in BSA (Scouts) and was recently selected as part of the school’s Flag Squad.
Fiona aspires to be an Army MEDEVAC pilot.
Chase has been skating for about 11 months, but in less than a year, he has passed the six basic levels of the Learn to Skate program, has moved up to the next level and has started lessons in Ice Dancing. He is also a member of the local and CNY skate clubs.
“It’s really fun to do the moves, and advance in the sport,” said Chase whose best and favorite event is program.
At the invitational, he placed fifth in both his program and compulsory elements and is looking forward to improving at the next competition.
Chase plays the trumpet in the fifth grade band, is on the debate team, and is active in Cub Scouts.
He dreams of being an A-10 pilot in the Air Force.
Chloe Kalin
Fiona and Chase Rollie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.