Youth have summer options with 4-H

WATERTOWN — Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County’s 4-H Youth Development program will host 4-H Summer Fun programming for July and August.
Stephanie Graf, Youth and Family Program Leader said the 4-H Summer Fun lineup offers a variety of fun projects designed to help youth build life skills.
“We have created a menu of program opportunities for all ages and interests — and everything is new,” she said.
Although theres is no residential camp this summer at 4-H Camp Wabasso, 4-H offers three different themed Camp-in-a-Box opportunities, so youth can enjoy camp right at home.
Each box contains 10 hours or more of hands-on camp activities.Virtual programming options go along with the Camp-in-a-Box as well, and at the end, there is a virtual campfire and real s’mores.
Even without internet access, kids can join in the fun. Detailed instructions are provided right in the box.
Alongside this is our 4-H Summer Camp Reading Fun program, where youth can join their peers reading books and participating in fun activities that coincide with the books they are enjoying.
Virtual programs will engage youth in learning and having fun at the very same time. 4-H educators will teach children how to play chess and they will have the opportunity to play against one another in online tournaments, or use their new-found skills to challenge one of the 4-H educators.
Older youth can learn how to start their own YouTube channel to further develop their technology skills. Animal science lessons will explore a variety of animals, take a few tours and the youth can teach each other a thing or two about their own animals during program time.
4-H will also host in-person programming opportunities, following the New York state day camp guidelines to keep youth and families safe this summer.
A new program that 4-H staff are excited to offer is the 4-H Night Owls program. This program is open to families to enjoy the great outdoors at 4-H Camp Wabasso around a campfire, and as the night skies grow dark, participants will take a look at the sky. 4-H is also offering another outdoor adventure called 4-H Environmental Expeditions. Both start in mid-July.
Most of the programs are free and open to anyone in Jefferson County. If there is a cost associated with the programs 4-H has limited scholarships available.
To learn more about the programs and to register go to http://wdt.me/2020_4H.
