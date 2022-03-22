AMHERST — The St. Lawrence Steel PeeWee hockey team rose from the brink of elimination to claiming top honors this past weekend at the New York State Amateur Hockey Association Tier II 12U (12-and-under) championship tournament.
The Steel, sanctioned by Canton Minor Hockey and made up of players from across the north country, opened with a hard-fought loss to the Syracuse Stars and trailed their next game against the West Seneca Wings by two goals late in the third before rallying for what proved to be a pivotal overtime win. The locals then followed that up with a convincing win over the Rye Rangers to claim the second seed from their preliminary round bracket and a bid to the semifinals where they upended the Long Island Arrows 3-2 to advance to the title game. The tournament final wound up being a rematch of the opener for the Bears as they went up against Syracuse and wound up avenging the loss to the Stars in posting a 3-2 decision.
All but one of the five games played over the course the weekend took place at the Northtown Center in Amherst.
Coached by Kevin Logan along with assistants Mike Barrett, Brian Coakley, Troy Creurer and Jim Nee, the roster consisted of players from Canton, Chateaugay, Malone, Massena, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and Theresa. The Steel finished the season with an overall record of 41-12-4. Their previous season highlight came this past February when they won the Eastern Junior Elite Prospects League Championships held in Philadelphia, PA. USA Hockey does not host national tournaments at the 12U level.
Syracuse 3, Steel 2: In their first game Friday morning, Jake Kaska opened the scoring for the locals with a power play goal set up by Grady Nee and Bryce Flynn with 4:10 left in the first period.
The Stars got unanswered goals in the middle frame from Killian Hefron and Alessio McGrane before Flynn pulled the Steel even with 5:29 left in regulation assisted by James Bouchard but Syracuse got a shorthanded goal from Dominic Bartolomie Nucci with 2:57 remaining and that held up as the game-winner.
Griffin Coakley recorded 12 saves in goal for the Steel while Connor Conley blocked 35 shots for the Stars.
Steel 6, West Seneca 5 (OT): At the Cornerstone rink in Lockport later on Friday, Flynn capped a furious comeback with an unassisted power play goal with 2:03 left in overtime after the Wings had gone ahead 5-3 with 6:50 remaining. Bouchard led the rally with back-to-back unassisted goals with 4:26 and 1:54 left in regulation. Kaska also struck for two goals in the winning effort. Cailyn Walfield netted the other goal and Nee posted an assist while Ayden Clark turned aside 29 shots backstopping the win.
For the Wings, Cullen Acker generated three goals and an assist while Ryan Werner (3 assists) and Logan Aiello (1 assist) netted the other goals and Mateo Soldo logged 39 saves.
Steel 6, Rye 1: In their only Saturday matchup back in Amherst, the Steel broke open a close game with three unanswered goals in the second period after a scoreless first before going on to finish off the Rangers and clinch a berth in the semis.
Quinn McGaheran anchored a balanced offense with two goals and an assist. Bouchard (2 assists), Owen Logan (1 assist), Chase Carriero and Nee connected for the other goals. Owen Lovely earned a pair of assists and Tomislav Husinec gained a solo helper while Coakley blocked 15 shots for the win.
Kai Brittain scored the lone Rye goal and Chayce Turnbull made 15 saves in the losing cause.
Steel 3, Long Island 2: In their Sunday morning semifinal, Bouchard opened the scoring assisted by Flynn just four minutes into the second period and the Steel carried the lead into the third where the Arrows tied the game with a power play goal by Aidan Dale at the 6:38 mark before Lovely restored the lead just 35 seconds later assisted by Logan then made it 3-1 two minutes after that with an unassisted strike.
Luca Hefner cut the deficit back to one with 5:08 left in regulation.
Clark was called on to make 12 saves in the win while Joseph Scholz posted 29 stops for Long Island.
Steel 3, Syracuse 2: The championship game played Sunday afternoon saw the teams go scoreless through the first period before the Stars broke through with 11:20 left in the second when Henry Boynton struck for a shorthanded tally.
The Steel pulled even when Flynn finished off a play set up by Bouchard and Carriero with 4:25 remaining in the middle frame. Bouchard then put the locals ahead with an unassisted power play goal with just seven seconds left.
Flynn pushed the lead to 3-1 at 12:10 of the third assisted by Bouchard and that stood as the game-winner after Keegan Crowley converted for a play goal with 19 seconds left.
Coakley fashioned 22 saves backstopping the win while Conley handled 34 shots in the only loss of the weekend for Syracuse.
Also contributing to championship effort for the Steel were Thomas Creurer, Robert Palmer, William Frank, Brody Barrett and Kayden McGaheran.
