Madrid-Waddington Central School will be offering youth volleyball for children in 3rd-6th grades. The program will be at Madrid-Waddington Central School’s elementary gym starting Sept. 11, and running each Saturday through Oct. 30. Each session will be at 9 a.m-10:30 a.m. The program is coed.
here is a $30 per player entry fee for students participating. Students will receive a T-shirt with their registration along with their two months of instruction. All proceeds will benefit the Madrid-Waddington volleyball program.
To register, please complete this form for each participant: https://forms.gle/UDYV26azivByuCf37
If you would like additional information, contact vbscott42@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.