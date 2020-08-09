COLTON — Zion Episcopal Church’s tithing program has continued unabated during the Covid 19 pandemic. The program was instituted more than 4 decades ago, but the church has had a tithe program throughout its history beginning with its roots in 1874 and continuing with the assistance of Elizabeth Clarkson and her family in the 1880’s.
All of the following financial numbers were rounded off for clarity.
Recently the tithing program has contributed $520 to the Colton-Pierrepont-Parishville Neighborhood Center,
$200 to Doctors Without Borders, 362 to an individual for family medical help, and $750 for 3 scholarships for graduating seniors at Colton-Pierrepont Central School. The three awarded graduates are Megan Hawley, Kaitlyn Johnson, and Kai Vebber. This is typical. The tithe program assists both local, national, and international human causes.
Over the past 12 and a half years the tithe program has contributed $36,000 to a wide variety of causes locally including Grace House in Canton, Helping Hand in Hannawa Falls, Renewal House, Colton-Pierrepont Cafeteria Balances, the Colton/South Colton Rescue Squads and Fire Department, many individuals for various fires/medical issues, Twin Rivers Ecumenical Council (for local heating fuel relief for individuals), among many others.
In the broader community it has contributed to the Diocese of Albany Welcome Home initiative for veterans, Episcopal Relief and Development Fund (for various programs word-wide and domestically, including help for the floods in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Sandy), St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sandy Hook to assist with help for school shooting victims. St. John’s was in the backyard of the school.
These are just samples of its outreach to the wider world.
In addition to the above Zion tithe program, individuals have contributed an additional $2,230 to the Colton-Pierrepont Back Pac program since 2016, $300 for TREC, and other outreach programming totaling another $11,422.
